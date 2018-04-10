Follow
Refinery
9712910052
DAILY SPECIALS
Valid 12/8/2018 – 7/1/2022
SUPER BOWL SUNDAY-Flower 10% off MUNCHIE MONDAY-Edibles 10% off TECH TUESDAY-Cartridges 10% off THERAPY THURSDAY-CBD Products 10% off FRIDAY-Topicals 10% off SHATTERDAY-Extracts 10% off
Including Connoisseur flower purchases of 7g or more. Not to be combined with other discounts. While supplies last.
3 for $20 Pre-rolls
Valid 10/4/2018 – 7/1/2022
3 Ripped City Pre-rolls for $20
Not to be combined with any other discounts and while supplies last.
10% Neighborhood Discount
Valid 10/4/2018 – 2/1/2023
If you live in the 97212 or 97232 area code you receive a 10% Discount!
Not to be combined with any other discounts and while supplies last.
Senior and Veteran Discount
Valid 12/26/2018 – 1/1/2029
Our customers age 65 and older receive 10% off everyday
Not to be combined with other discounts. Exclusions may apply.