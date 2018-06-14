Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
My go to shop , always has nice choices no matter your budget! Deals always
withtheglasses
on October 28, 2019
Research strains before purchasing. I specifically told the budtender what I wanted in a strain and he sold me the complete opposite. I wish I took 2 seconds to research before buying.
Carolinguistics
on October 27, 2019
the sales at this place cannot be beat, as long as you get in before they run out of supplies. prj Wednesday is especially great and so are the deals on carts. I've been a long time fan of their 1/8ths but the variety has gotten more limited. still a go to
Sweetlygracious
on October 18, 2019
Very friendly staff. Welcoming environment. Amazing specials all week!
phantomblunts
on October 16, 2019
I really love how affordable they make cartridges. It really helps me afford my medication.
Millertxme420
on October 12, 2019
Best dispensary I have personally ever beem to. The place is amazing inside and out. The staff is great, the product is amazing. Even the owner interacts with the customers and is a patient himself. Therefore knows what we want! 10/10. I'll shop here until it's gone.
Shi18
on October 4, 2019
Great selection
DeclarePeace
on October 4, 2019
Wonderful staff. Good products. Great deals!
Boricuapapi76
on October 3, 2019
awesome location. great quality. extra courteous staff.