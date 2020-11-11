RISE Dispensaries Charleston
Promotions
03/24 to 03/27 Clear The Vault – 20% or more off select menu items Vendor Spotlight: PTS Mix & Match 2 for $100 1g Concentrates and 3.5g Flower 2 for $58 - Rythm 300mg Disposables 03/28 & 3/29 Medical Plus Up! 20% Off for Medical Patients (Monday and Tuesday Only) 03/31 to 04/03 Flower and Concentrates (ALL Vendors) Buy More, Save More Buy 2 – Save 10% Buy 3 – Save 15% Buy 4 – Save 20% 04/01 to 04/30 (All of April) Buy One, Get One For $0.01 CANN 4pk and 6pk Flavors – Blood Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon Lav
Restrictions Apply
4/14 – 4/17 10% off all RYTHM (1g, 3.5g, 7g); 20% off all RYTHM, Beboe, &Shine cartridges (excludes &Shine/RYTHM 300mg disposables) Incredibles 2 for $38 (excludes Snoozzzierberry and Boost gummies) 20% off all RYTHM Concentrates 4 for $20 Dogwalkers Big Dogs All deals running 4/14 – 4/17 4/18 & 4/19 25% off your order for Medical Patients only 4/18 – 4/20 $28 300mg RYTHM Disposable vape $18 incredibles Chocolate $40 RYTHM 3.5g (select strains only) 4 for $20 Dogwalkers Big Dogs (4/20 only) 4/18 - 4/24 Puffco Bundle: Get a Puffco Plus/Vision Plus + 1g RYTHM concentrate for $99 4/20 - 4/24 All Aeriz 3.5g flower, 1g concentrates and 500mg vape $50 4/21 - 4/24 4 for $120: All 500mg RYTHM vape 4/21 - 4/24 Clear the Vault: 20% or more off limited items Selection varies by store
Restrictions Apply
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.