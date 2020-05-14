genriley34 on July 12, 2020

The biggest drawbacks for me were the size of the lobby and the distinction between their MED and REC; that being said, let’s get to the great parts about it! The staff was amazingly friendly and welcoming. After offering me assistance at the beginning of my experience, they allowed me to browse at my leisure. I felt no pressure to rush, despite the exceeding long wait times at some dispos. The male-presenting cashier was very knowledgeable and overall helpful! I waited for less than 2 minutes before being checked in and the person behind me was in and out in moments. I guess they knew what they were wanting! 😅 Their selection did slightly overwhelm me but they don’t has as much jammed onto their shelves as some places. The Natty Rems and GDL will make me go back. Interested to try their in-house concentrates ‘Blaze’. TLDR; would give it an overall 7.5 for selection, pricing, and staffers! The location is convenient for travelers and tourists. Happy hunting.