A locally owned boutique adult-use dispensary on Newbury st—Boston's premier shopping district. Whether you're canna-curious or a connoisseur shop our curated menu of local and nationally known brands for a variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, vapes, and topicals. From the community, for the community. Rooted In was established not only to generate profit, but also to build generational wealth in Boston’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. Through our shared benefits model, funds from our cannabis businesses are channeled directly back to the most impacted neighborhoods.