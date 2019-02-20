Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Picked up a lemon haze preroll and it was absolutely perfect.
Beavis5706
on November 22, 2019
I don't know how this place stays in business. Apparently not by selling flower. Extremely limited selection only sativa no hybrid or indica. This place truly is a Gardner dispensary. Second class all the way.
Needweed2019
on November 22, 2019
I give the employees a 5 star rating
Brandonw3223
on November 22, 2019
I like the sanctuary really good quality and good atmosphere.
Jeffmartel1
on November 20, 2019
Really need more flowers blue cheese and purple trainwreck been mia for weeks now
duke2288
on November 20, 2019
Great
Zalphoidbrox
on November 16, 2019
Glad that the sauce is cheaper now but store it right side up! It’s a bummer bring home a gram and the whole thing is on the lid....
Krob1983
on November 16, 2019
Love this place, I'm a repeat customer
Whentheleveebreaks
on November 16, 2019
Always great shatter. Wish they were closer to Boston area.
Kylesmokesfire
on November 16, 2019
My first time ever going to a dispensary. Great atmosphere and great people. Friendly and knowledgeable of their products.