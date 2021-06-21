274 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
SeaWeed Co. - Portland (Recreational)
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
12pm-8pm
12pm-8pm
12pm-8pm
12pm-8pm
12pm-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-6pm
Photos of SeaWeed Co. - Portland (Recreational)
Show all photos
Deals at SeaWeed Co. - Portland (Recreational)
see all promotions