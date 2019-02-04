randyman100 on November 8, 2019

I do not like how you have items listed on leafly's menu, but when I go in it aint there. So someone has to update that, don't be lazy run your business right. Next I weighed out my gram of SFV by marley nature and it weighed .90. Not even a gram for 12 bucks, Not Shatter's fault The Boss OG 1 gram bags are upto 1.5 on the scale which is fantastic House weed for the people!! Sadly my experience today rubbed me the wrong way. Something about it was a mind fuck could of been the tweeker lookin budtender who looked like I was annoying her by asking her questions about what the menu said on leafly.com and what they had for sale, I swear I was in the room with an energy vampire I suddenly spaced out and felt like crap . Anyways I won't bitch too much I'm always in and out in 2 minutes and the stuff that's 20-25 $ for 8th is always bomb!