I do not like how you have items listed on leafly's menu, but when I go in it aint there. So someone has to update that, don't be lazy run your business right. Next I weighed out my gram of SFV by marley nature and it weighed .90. Not even a gram for 12 bucks, Not Shatter's fault The Boss OG 1 gram bags are upto 1.5 on the scale which is fantastic House weed for the people!! Sadly my experience today rubbed me the wrong way. Something about it was a mind fuck could of been the tweeker lookin budtender who looked like I was annoying her by asking her questions about what the menu said on leafly.com and what they had for sale, I swear I was in the room with an energy vampire I suddenly spaced out and felt like crap . Anyways I won't bitch too much I'm always in and out in 2 minutes and the stuff that's 20-25 $ for 8th is always bomb!
Thanks for coming in, randyman100. We don't like when the Leafly menu does that either. To be frank, we have no idea how that happened. The Leafly menu is fed directly from our in-store inventory module. In essence, if it's on the menu, it should be in the store and available for purchase. As a matter of fact, we have it set so that if any product falls below 5 units in inventory...it comes off the Leafly menu...that way it doesn't sell out in the time a customer sees it and makes the trip to the store. We will research the Leafly API again and make sure we have things set up correctly. We apologize for the light gram. We will talk to Marley Natural about it. As a matter of fact, you can talk to them about it too. A Marley rep will be in the store next Friday. They will be happy to make things right with you, I'm sure.