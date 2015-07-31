JessicaAnneMarie
Best in town
4.4
10 reviews
It's great
so I've been coming here often. after my 2 other dispensery choices have either jacked up prices or their customer service sucks. Not at Silver State. Everytime I go in it's professional and informative. there is always the nicest people behind the counter ready to answer any questions. and they back up their products 100%. JUST REMEMBER TO SAVE YOUR RECEIPT!
Jenni, Kira, and Eric are absolutely awesome. I'm picky in every aspect, but these budtenders have always been on their game. They know their product and if you make it known you're an open book they will not fail you in matching you to a proper product. Favorite dispensary, with 3 of the best employees, bring back the 1s deal though! (The deal if you pay in 40+ 1$ Bill's you get a preselected preroll/whatever) The current (spend over 100 get a preroll) is not the jazz my friends.
First time in, my girlfriend and I immediately felt the atmosphere was very comercial and cold. They had a nice look & sniff display set up in the middle of the room and electronic menus that cycled to quickly so you can't read them and they are not up to date. There was a product I was interested in that I could not find on the electronic menus behind the counter, Budtender tells me: "these are updated every morning, those out there aren't". So we asked to go through the menu since the others were not updated. Apparently, this bored her because she started using her phone, we had to interupt her phone time so she could change the screen for us. We bought our choice of a couple different products and left. Here is the real kicker... Today I open one of the new ones, haven't tried it yet and it sounded good. I take off the plastic shrink seal, remove the lid and to my dismay It was all shake. Lessons learned, never buy product you can't see!!!! And with several other choices in the area, don't go here.
Hi FMColton, We are so sorry to hear about your unpleasant experience with us, but appreciate the feedback. We would love the chance to remedy this issue and to prove to you that we can offer you the best experience out there. Please call the dispensary at your earliest convenience at 775-440-7777 and ask for the Dispensary Manager, Megan.
Me and and a childhood friend wanted to just relax and after work he had plans to pick up an order over the phone. So I placed the order and he picked it up after work. When I gave the order I had to constantly correct the budtender as she read it back to me. i ordered 1 gram of the Vert Purps.... 1 ..just 1 gram not a half gram. then i said specifically HSH CLEMINTINE CARTRIDGE. I was given Cannavative Clementine. Once again i had her repeat the order back to me 4 different times then the 5th and final time so my friend didnt have to worry about it just walk in and pick up. well that went horribly wrong. This needs attention brougt to it because until its resolved I wont be using the ordering system. you guys rock the customer service and always been one of my favorite places its just this needs to get fixed to reduce the unhappy angry customers whom get this fast priority ordering done just to have the wrong product in your pre-order. Then to not notice until home horribly sucked.
very clean and organized display /very good prices
Bought some shake. It was dry as a bone. Like dust. Makes me really cough badly. If I didn't know better it had mold in it
We're so sorry to hear that you were unhappy with the quality of medicine you received. If you'd like to discuss a product issue with a manager, we'd love the opportunity to make this right for you, please give us a call at (775) 440-7777. We look forward to assisting you again in the future. -The SSR Team
Excellent service, very professional employees, very relaxed atmosphere, wide choice of product & other items. I would definitely come back & recommend Silver State to other people.
My go to! Great selection. Excellent customer service. Fast service. Your in, your out. Hello, G'bye.