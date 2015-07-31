FMColton on August 14, 2019

First time in, my girlfriend and I immediately felt the atmosphere was very comercial and cold. They had a nice look & sniff display set up in the middle of the room and electronic menus that cycled to quickly so you can't read them and they are not up to date. There was a product I was interested in that I could not find on the electronic menus behind the counter, Budtender tells me: "these are updated every morning, those out there aren't". So we asked to go through the menu since the others were not updated. Apparently, this bored her because she started using her phone, we had to interupt her phone time so she could change the screen for us. We bought our choice of a couple different products and left. Here is the real kicker... Today I open one of the new ones, haven't tried it yet and it sounded good. I take off the plastic shrink seal, remove the lid and to my dismay It was all shake. Lessons learned, never buy product you can't see!!!! And with several other choices in the area, don't go here.