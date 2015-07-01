Weaselofthewyrd
4.7
10 reviews
Very friendly and knowedgable.
All 3 times I have been here, everyone is friendly and quick! Its 2 blocks from my home, so I will most definitely be back!
Thank you so much!
Great price on very nice buddy shake
We are glad you enjoyed it and thank you for the review!
Great prices.
We are happy to oblige!
Very nice and friendly 🤣
Thank you for reviewing us!
amazing place. great flower. great people. great prices. just great.
Thank you very much!
SilverStem - Colfax is my store! The staff here is super nice, knowledgeable and very patient. I’m pleased to see that Allie (sic?) has moved into a management role here. A much deserved promotion and it’s great to see promotions from withinThe products here are always to quality and the bud tenders (Super Sean) tends to offer me insight around my personal preferences, best selling and most stoney stuff. I don’t shop anywhere else!
Thank you MattHire for your review and for your praise. The team will be delighted!
This is the second time I’ve been in. First time Allison was rude . I thought she was having a bad day. However , coming in a second time months later and Allison is rude and didn’t have no customer service skills. I can’t believe she still has a job with how rude she is. I will never be back.
We are terribly sorry for your experience. This is on us and we had dealt with the issue. Could you please contact us at info@silverstemcannabis.com so we can make up for the trouble.
They always have a great selection for f high quality bud available to choose from. The budtenders are knowledgeable and professional in helping with your purchase.
Thank you so much!
Great atmosphere! Great Bud! Great service! There wasn't a long wait like a lot of the dispensaries.
Thanks a lot for the review! And we hope you take advantage of Friday's 10% OFF oo online orders, which will also save you some time.