Buy 3, Get 1 - New Category Every Day!
Valid 2/29/2020 – 1/1/2021
Stop by any recreational Silver Stem dispensary, and enjoy our Buy 3, Get 1 Deal on various products. Each day has its own category on special: Sunday - Topicals & CBD Monday - Wax Tuesday - Live Resin/Solventless Wednesday - Shatter Thursday - Cartridges Friday - Edibles Saturday - Mix & Match any non-flower MIP products
Rec only. Product for a penny applies to the item with the least value. Not limited to 4 products.
All Products
Deep Chunk | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Silver OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Lemon Skunk | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Silver OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Glue | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Cotton Kandy Kush | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$44¼ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Screaming OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Stardust Funk Preroll | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Snowcap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$28¼ ounce
$49½ ounce
$771 ounce
OG Kush Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Mimosa | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Snowcone | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
CPR | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$44¼ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chocolope | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Cherrygasm | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$75¼ ounce
Stardust Funk | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Screaming OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Mimosa Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Lemon Cap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Tangerine Frost | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Snowcone Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Sour Kush | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Chem Dawg | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
True OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$42¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1121 ounce
Dutch Treat Haze | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Lemon Cap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$28¼ ounce
$49½ ounce
$771 ounce
Snowcap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Blue Dream | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$1791 ounce
Zkittlez | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Blue Dream Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$42¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1121 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Locol Love Premium Live Rosin | Hybrid 1g Rec
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$531 gram
$531 gram
Green Dot Live Resin Cartridge | First Class Funk 500mg Rec
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Locol Love Rosin Cartridges | Papaya Cake 500mg Rec
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$66½ gram
$66½ gram
Green Dot Live Resin Cartridge | Sour Diesel BX2 500mg Rec
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Locol Love Rosin Cartridges | Pillow Factory 500mg Rec
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$66½ gram
$66½ gram
Green Dot Black Label Live Resin | Crescendo 1g Rec
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Green Dot Live Resin Cartridge | Fortissimo 500mg Rec
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
O.Pen Reserve Cartridge | SFV OG 500mg Rec
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Viola Distillate Pax Pod | Golden Ticket 500mg Rec
from Viola
___
THC
___
CBD
$56½ gram
$56½ gram
