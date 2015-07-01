Danii_grimm on September 18, 2019

If I could give it no stars I would. Went in for some flower, everything is super overpriced. Guess I should bring my own scale next time too because it didn't weigh up when I got home. Not completely. Just under a quarter because I bought shake....which by the way is more like "trim" because it comes equipped with everything (stems, and seeds) excluding the leaf itself. Nice to know I'm being charged for the weight of the stems as well. No wonder I didn't get the quarter I went in for. Guess I'll stick to the place I go to loyally--because they actually weigh out when they have bud in stock.