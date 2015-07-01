judybooty
As a regular customer, I go for the quality selection, knowledgeable customer service, and fair prices! HIGHLY recommend.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
As a regular customer, I go for the quality selection, knowledgeable customer service, and fair prices! HIGHLY recommend.
If I could give it no stars I would. Went in for some flower, everything is super overpriced. Guess I should bring my own scale next time too because it didn't weigh up when I got home. Not completely. Just under a quarter because I bought shake....which by the way is more like "trim" because it comes equipped with everything (stems, and seeds) excluding the leaf itself. Nice to know I'm being charged for the weight of the stems as well. No wonder I didn't get the quarter I went in for. Guess I'll stick to the place I go to loyally--because they actually weigh out when they have bud in stock.
Very friendly staff was super helpful when I signed up for there med benefits. They have the best med perks in Denver and flower is very affordable and tasty! Great place and great staff
THank you so much! We take pride in our loyalty programs and we are happy that you are wnjoying it.
The guy was very knowledgeable. He gave me advise for what I was looking for!! Thanks!!
Very good customer service and a great range of products. My new go to shop
Thank you for your review, Batman! :)
I shop here all the time and really appreciate how friendly and knowledgeable the staff is. Always great deals and reasonable prices for quality products. This is my go to spot for carts and flower.
Thank you for taking your time to write this review and for the kind words!
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SHOP! The staff here is politely knowledgeable, super friendly, and incredibly helpful! The variety of products is pretty impressive, and the discounts being offered on the daily are pretty sweet. PUREVIBE highly recommends Siler Stem Fine Cannabis on Quincy!
Thank you very much for your kind words and for taking the time to reviews us here on Leafly!
I’m a frequent flyer there. I love the atmosphere. The employees and I always cut up and crack jokes and then they are always effective and accurate. I enjoy my experience there every time
We are a big family at Silver Stem. Thank you for being with us
Super friendly, super informed, super helpful.
Thank you!!!
The staff is most attentive and caring. There’s always smiling happy faces and the vibe there is very positive. The store is well staffed so there’s rarely a wait and if I have questions, they will take all the time needed to answer the question, make suggestions in a friendly and professional manner. Love the Store!
Thank you very much!