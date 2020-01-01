Get a 10% discount every Friday on your entire online purchase. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/order-now
Buy any 1906 product at full price - CHILL, LOVE, GO, BLISS, MIDNIGHT and GET a 1906 GO or LOVE Beans or Gems for $1.
Enjoy wax and shatter from our beloved partner El Sol Labs - now at the most incredible price - just $12 a gram!
Do you dig concentrates? Then head on to a Silver Stem Fine Cannabis dispensary. Every Saturday - purchase three grams of concentrates (excluding cartridges and bubble joints), and get one for a penny! Available at all locations. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/shatterday
Enjoy Silver Stem's flower specials and get the best value on some of our most amazing strains. 1g 1/8 1/4 1/2 OZ $10 $25 $45 $80 $119 Check out the current strains on special tier here https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/flower-specials
Sunday - Friday enjoy a new deal from our partners in high quality goods - Concentrate Supply Co and Nomad Extracts. The promotional items are limited, so hurry - the offer is valid while supplies last. Ounce Concentrate Special Buy 7 Grams Get One - CSC/Nomad Live Resin, Buy 7 Grams Get One - CSC/Nomad Wax & Shatter, Half Ounce Flower Special Buy 3 1/8ths Get One (any Tier, lowest for penny) excluding Special Tier and Shake. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/golden-ounce
Our mission is to provide you with a safe and efficient alternative to pharmaceuticals. We want to honor every American who served their country with easy access to cannabis by providing a permanent discount of 10% on entire order. Any time, any day.
Come to any of our locations wearing SILVER STEM gear and get 10% off entire purchase. Don't have any yet? We are delighted to present our exquisite 420 clothing for cannabis enthusiasts. Our T-Shirts will do the talking for you and the hats will make everyone jealous. Show off your lifestyle! Large selection of sizes and colors. Pick them out online or try them on in store to get a guaranteed 10% discount for the next purchase. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/fine-cannabis-clothing