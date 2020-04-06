Deals
To whom it may concern, We here at Silverstreak Solutions are implementing the following safety precautions during this difficult time. 1. Maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, equipment, vehicles and other elements of the work environment. 2. Supplying cleaning chemicals, to employees to disinfectant against emerging viral pathogens. 3. We are following all bulletins and current communications on the issue at hand to work safe and to provide a safe business environment. Thank you for your understanding and business during this time.
To whom it may concern, We here at Silverstreak Solutions are implementing the following safety precautions during this difficult time. 1. Maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, equipment, vehicles and other elements of the work environment. 2. Supplying cleaning chemicals, to employees to disinfectant against emerging viral pathogens. 3. We are following all bulletins and current communications on the issue at hand to work safe and to provide a safe business environment. Thank you for your understanding and business during this time.