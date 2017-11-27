jazznomad on October 6, 2019

The site is often outdated and it is hard to get the deals advertised unless you call, and even then it is unlikely that they have what you originally wanted. The customer service was poor, I waited 5+ minutes on hold just to talk to a barely audible lady who was very annoyed to have to help me figure out what they had in stock and what worked for their deals. Overall, there are much better options that are more professional. I will not be returning.