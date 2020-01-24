249 products
Cherry Cough #3 CBD Flower
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
16.9%
CBD
Cherry Cough
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cobbler #5 CBD Flower
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
18.6%
CBD
Cobbler #5
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Frosted Kush 7 Pack CBD Prerolls
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
80%
CBD
Frosted Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Gummi 7 Pack CBD Prerolls
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
18.9%
CBD
Sour Gummi
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Fuji 7 Pack CBD Prerolls
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Fuji
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Gummi CBD Flower
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
18.9%
CBD
Sour Gummi
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Fuji CBD Flower
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Fuji
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Skymint
17.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Yem OG
from Skymint
19.35%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mr Rainbow CBD Flower
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
22.3%
CBD
Mr Rainbow
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
SUNDAE DRIVER (ADULT USE)
from SKYMINT
15%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
WATERMELON SANGRIA (ADULT USE)
from SKYMINT
18%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
9LB HAMMER (ADULT USE)
from SKYMINT
14%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PUNCH BREATH (ADULT USE)
from SKYMINT
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Punch Breath
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
SHERBNADO (ADULT USE)
from SKYMINT
15%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LAVA CAKE (ADULT USE)
from Skymint
17%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherbnado
from Skymint
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbnado
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
ORANGE DAIQUIRI (ADULT USE)
from Skymint
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Daiquiri
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
CITRIX (ADULT USE)
from Skymint
14%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Skunk Chem
from Skymint
23.16%
THC
0%
CBD
I/S
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Skymint
18.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria
from Skymint
17.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez x White Sangria
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Sherbet
from Skymint
11.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Rozay #3
from Skymint
14.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Rozay #3
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rozay #1
from Skymint
14.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Rozay #1
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Skymint
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake #5
from Skymint
20.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake #5
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Do Si Dos
from Skymint
13.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Skymint
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Scooby Snacks THC-A
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Budder
from Skymint
68.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush Shatter
from Skymint
59.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Bobble Head Sugar
from Skymint
61.27%
THC
0%
CBD
I/S
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel Shatter
from Skymint
65.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer Sugar (ADULT USE)
from Skymint
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet Crumble (ADULT USE)
from Skymint
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Rozay #1 Crumble (ADULT USE)
from Skymint
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Maui Waui Live Resin
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies Live Resin
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Platinum Cookie Breath THC-A
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
