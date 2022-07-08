I was pleasantly surprised by the welcoming atmosphere when I stopped in for the first time last night shortly before closing time. I picked up a couple different grams of flower (King’s Island Fritter/King’s Cannabis & GMO Rootbeer/Gnome Grown) plus a gram of shatter (Jokerz/Willamette Valley Alchemy). All of it was deeply discounted and, for the price, the quality is exceptional. It’s refreshing to see a new dispensary in Eugene that’s budtender owned and isn’t another disconnected, corporate-led, mids factory. Well done Snugz! Keep up the great work and, like the former governator of CA, I’ll be back.