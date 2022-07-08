This small shop is building up its “gear” one item at a time. Great local staff with good knowledge of their offered products. In a short time this has become my new favorite dispensary—i hope they continue to grow successfully with all the competition. Next on the acquisition list-flavor wraps—Tasty J’s maybe…
I was pleasantly surprised by the welcoming atmosphere when I stopped in for the first time last night shortly before closing time. I picked up a couple different grams of flower (King’s Island Fritter/King’s Cannabis & GMO Rootbeer/Gnome Grown) plus a gram of shatter (Jokerz/Willamette Valley Alchemy). All of it was deeply discounted and, for the price, the quality is exceptional.
It’s refreshing to see a new dispensary in Eugene that’s budtender owned and isn’t another disconnected, corporate-led, mids factory. Well done Snugz! Keep up the great work and, like the former governator of CA, I’ll be back.
Been visiting for about 2 weeks now and
They have the hook up
Something for every budget and great selection on flower! Customer service is everything you expect in your local store
Excellent and they just getting started
Keep up the good vibes and don’t sleep on the Lemon Royal flower!!! Killa this herb is Medication!
See y’all on the re-up
KATT
This is the place to be. Great prices. New stock every time I go in. And the Atmosphere is the best. I go sometimes just to hang out, It is that awesome. The bud tenders- "E", " Phoenix", "Andre", "Alex" just to name a few. My new home. Mama story teller, Sherrie
Snugz JUST OPENED as of yesterday. Very conveniently located. They seem to be a grassroots dispensary with a small but mighty selection. I got a heavy sativa coming in at 35% thc that hit the spot. The owner is a medical patient and is LGBTQIA+ friendly. I will continue to shop here.
