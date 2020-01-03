390 products
Valid 3/1/2020 – 8/1/2021
-10% OFF Online Orders! (restrictions may apply) -$17 Eighths of Popcorn! -Pre-packed $60 Half Ounces of Popcorn! -Mix & Match $65 Half Ounces of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30!
Restrictions May Apply. While Supplies Last. Cannot Be Combined with Any Other Sale or Discount.
All Products
ACAI GELATO GUEST FLOWER (S-3.7G)
from Grow Sciences
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$503.7 grams
$503.7 grams
GREASE MONKEY GUEST FLOWER (H-3.7G)
from Grow Sciences
20%
THC
___
CBD
$503.7 grams
$503.7 grams
OG PIE BREATH PLATINUM FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
18%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
CALIFORNIA ORANGE SILVER FLOWER (S-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
13%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
MEMBER BERRY PLATINUM FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
18%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
DOSIDOS GUEST FLOWER (I-3.7G)
from Grow Sciences
25%
THC
___
CBD
$503.7 grams
$503.7 grams
GELATO 33 PLATINUM FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
22%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS SILVER FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
13%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
MONKEY MINTS PRIMO POPCORN FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
16%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
GMO GUEST FLOWER (I-3.5G)
from Aeriz
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
LEMON TREE GUEST FLOWER (S-3.5G)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
SHERBHEAD GUEST FLOWER (H-3.7G)
from Grow Sciences
13.6%
THC
___
CBD
$503.7 grams
$503.7 grams
KALI KANDI GOLD FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
16%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
LEMON ALIEN DAWG SILVER FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
19%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
ANIMAL MINTS SILVER FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
13%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
DURBAN POISON PLATINUM FLOWER (S-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
18%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
MONKEY MINTS GOLD FLOWER (I-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
16%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
ORANGE SHERBET GOLD FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
19%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
BEACH WEDDING GUEST FLOWER (H-3.7G)
from Grow Sciences
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$503.7 grams
$503.7 grams
OG LIMEKILLER SILVER FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
14%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
EMERALD CITY KUSH GOLD FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
22%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
BLUEZZZ SILVER FLOWER (I-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
19%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
WEDDING CAKE GELATO PRIMO POPCORN FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
24%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
501ST OG GOLD FLOWER (I-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
22%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
LEMON ALIEN DAWG PRIMO POPCORN FLOWER (H-3.5G)
from Sol Flower
16%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
GHOST OG LIVE RESIN CAKE BATTER
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
JESUS OG LIVE RESIN CAKE BATTER (H-1G)
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
UNFLAVORED 1:10 CBD:THC TINCTURE 1OZ
from Sol Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.3 gram
$300.3 gram
SNAKE EYES LIVE RESIN CAKE BATTER
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
PURPLE PUNCH LIVE RESIN CAKE BATTER
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
MARY OG LIVE RESIN CAKE BATTER
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
CROWN ROYALE SUGAR CRYSTALS (H-1G)
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
TROPICANA SKITTLZ CURED BATTER (H-1G)
from NECTAR FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
ORANGE COOKIES LIVE RESIN SUGAR (H-1G)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
APPLE BERRY 4:1 CBD:THC TINCTURE 1OZ
from Sol Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.3 gram
$300.3 gram
TAHOE OG SUGAR CRYSTALS (I-1G)
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
LEMON CAKE BATTER (H-1G)
from NECTAR FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
APPLE BERRY 1:1 CBD:THC TINCTURE 1OZ
from Sol Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.3 gram
$300.3 gram
APPLE BERRY 1:10 CBD:THC TINCTURE 1 OZ
from Sol Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.3 gram
$300.3 gram
UNFLAVORED 4:1 CBD:THC TINCTURE 1OZ
from Sol Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.3 gram
$300.3 gram
