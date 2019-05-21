cnichole2831115
Great place to go to! This is my second time and still no disappointment!
4.8
10 reviews
Super friendly and easy location but a little tricky the 1st time.
Best 60 specials
I love this place. I comer here every chance I get. There people are friendly, the environment is enviting, the deals are great and the product is asweome. Thank you, Crystal Frazee
@cfrazee67 Thank you sooo much for taking the time to leave such a rad review for the staff! So glad we can keep you coming back with our good vibes and deals! Hope to see you sooon! 🌞 #livewithsol
I come here every so often they have very good deals the staff get you in and out of there quick and are extremely friendly.
We appreciate you taking the time to leave a review, @Mj_man23! We hope to continue hitting the mark for you on your future visits! Thanks so much! 🌵 #livewithsol :)
they got that good medicine.... and its game day!!!!!! the deal is good!!!!!
Heck yeah @Mers85, so glad to hear you enjoyed the deal for game day! Hope to see ya back in really soon! 🏈
everyone is so friendly and helpful here and always quick with orders
Thank you very much @Mantooth8826, our team really appreciates the genuine feedback! We hope to continue bringing you fast and friendly service! #livewithsol 🌞
Awesome spot....... Great deals and good tree always really quick with my order too....
Thank you so much @LFelix480! Glad to hear you've had speedy service and enjoy the product as well as the deals! We hope to keep hitting all your expectations! See you next time! :) #livewithsol
Amazing ! I've been coming to sol for a while now ! their always friendly and make me feel welcomed 💯
So glad to hear we have maintained a welcoming attitude and consistent positive experiences for you @RnAwayRoad! We hope to see you back in again soon! Thank you again for your review! :) #livewithsol
the people here are always nice and knowledgeable about their products I love coming here I recommend it to anybody who wants good product at a good deal with good people.
Wow, thank you so much @Kkocher! It makes us happy to hear how satisfied you are coming here! We hope to see you and your friends in again soon! #livewithsol :)