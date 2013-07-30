Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
great location just wish online ordering was updated to order all flower
NatashaAngelina
on November 13, 2019
BEST wax in AZ. a couple of staff members i could do without- how can you be in a shitty mood when you work at adispensary?ungrateful mfs
Benjamin520
on November 11, 2019
I've posted here before, but I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone @ SAINTS for running a quality establishment, having a great selection of flower, and generally making me a happy customer, time and time again. Happy Veteran's Day!
Nikki_ikkiN
on November 9, 2019
Great deals on flower and their house shatter isn't bad at all 👍
Wayo10612
on November 8, 2019
Nice waiting room. Comfortable. Staff seems cool enough. Could be a favorite.
BeanPerez
on November 7, 2019
I love how friendly the staff is and how informative they are.
StonerB28
on November 6, 2019
Very friendly and its cool they grow their own strains!
JOHNBLAZE420520
on November 3, 2019
I love this spot. Always been a big fan of their specials. The best one WAS the old Sunday special. The $5 gram one. I noticed they since raised it to $6 dollar gram Sunday. Still it isnt a bad deal, however with lots of dispensaries now offering $20 dollar 8ths constantly throughout the week, I would have stuck with the older offering.