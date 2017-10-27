JennzMagby17
Monica is THE best! Always a great experience from our favorite bud dealer
4.4
10 reviews
I use to manage a retail location and so to me customer service matters just as much as the product you're buying. That said the staff here is always pleasant, patient, and knowledgeable. I tried several shops in the area before settling on Speedy Janes but now i'm hooked. Whenever friends ask where they should go I always recommend Janes. Today was no different. When I went in Monica was very kind, and helped me to purchase several cartridges, a battery, and a single shot. She helped me find a cartridge comparable to my old one which was important to me as I use it to help me sleep. 100% Satisfied as always. Thanks again! -CJ
The staff are super friendly and helpful. The flower is very reasonably priced. Good range of product quality.
Great place with an awesome staff! Very close to home so we LITTT🤘🏽🤘🏽
I love this place. The prices are great and the people are very friendly
Mahalos is better priced and staffed
Great place
So if you weeks ago I did an online order, which I had done once before and worked out fine it was actually a lot easier and quicker process. But this last time I went in for one nobody had pulled my order and apparently they were sold out of that exact kind of wax I was trying to get it. When I expressed to the guy how upset I was he was yelling at me from the back of the building up towards the front by the butt area that there was nothing he could do people don’t check their online orders all that often. That honestly put a bad taste in my mouth if you guys weren’t one of the best dispensaries around I would for force take my business and my friends business somewhere else because for one I spent a lot of time on your Guises website that for one is really sketchy you don’t know if it’s going to actually work or not to come in and stand in line and be told that nobody pulls my order and they were sold out because nobody actually check the orders. Your guys his prices are amazing and a few of the staff and there are super super awesome a few of the women are a little caddy sometimes and I get everybody has their days. But that really put a hold bad taste in my mouth. Why have the website and the option to order online if there’s going to be issues like this? Other than that I truly do like the dispensary like their products and love their prices
**correction to initial review** We ordered "Queso Blanco" but received "Blue Perro."
You guys are awesome.
You're awesome! come on in for 10 % OFF YOUR NEXT IN-STORE PURCHASE! let us show you thanks for your awesome review! ***make sure to show your bud-tender!