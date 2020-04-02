232 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 97
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$204
Deals
Treat Yo' Self Thursday!
Valid 6/20/2018 – 1/1/2021
10% off CBD products. 15% off Tinctures! 20% off Massage Oils & Lotions & Face Creams! Come on in and treat yourself! You deserve it!
While supplies last. Tax not included. Discounts may not be combined.
Treat Yo' Self Thursday!
Valid 6/20/2018 – 1/1/2021
10% off CBD products. 15% off Tinctures! 20% off Massage Oils & Lotions & Face Creams! Come on in and treat yourself! You deserve it!
While supplies last. Tax not included. Discounts may not be combined.
All Products
Purple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
15.95%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Frontier Farms - Cherry Chem
from Unknown Brand
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis- Adak
from Unknown Brand
26.63%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Nightmare Eugenius Auction
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Mellow Leaf Farms - Forum GSC TRIM
from Unknown Brand
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$2.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis - Cake Crashers #4
from Unknown Brand
31.45%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Excolo - Black Raspberry
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted - SNO
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
KGB - White Crush SL
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Crush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mellow Leaf- Lambs Breath
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Emerald Valley Growers - The_Borg
from Unknown Brand
32.14%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Valley Growers - Gelato
from Unknown Brand
25.86%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Virgin - Triangle Cake #10
from Unknown Brand
19.72%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bliss - Royal Gorilla
from Unknown Brand
23.78%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Royal Gorilla
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Lifted - Gorilla Glue #12 B
from Unknown Brand
15.89%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cosmic Tree House-PHK
from Unknown Brand
22.65%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted Blue Magoo B Buds
from Unknown Brand
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Epoch - Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis - Cookies and Cream
from Unknown Brand
24.94%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted - Peak 19
from Unknown Brand
17.88%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
HVO-The White
from Unknown Brand
29.18%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bliss- Pink Candy
from Unknown Brand
18.33%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pink Candy Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis- Donkey Butter
from Unknown Brand
23.14%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
High Valley Organics- Purple Hindu Kush
from Unknown Brand
22.81%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
KGB-Orange Crush
from Unknown Brand
30.56%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Southlake Farms - Blackberry Cream
from Unknown Brand
23.27%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ridgeline - Lemon Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
23.09%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Frontier Farms - Blue Zkittle
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Blue Zkittle
Strain
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fenario Farms - Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
24.36%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
HUSH-PHK B's
from Unknown Brand
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.56%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple B's
from Unknown Brand
21.13%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted - Purple Traiwreck
from Unknown Brand
17.97%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted - Blue Magoo
from Unknown Brand
23.75%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Mellow Leaf Farms- Forum GSC
from Unknown Brand
13.7%
THC
___
CBD
$2.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
KGB Farms - Querkle
from Unknown Brand
30.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted-Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
13.23%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bryan Family Farm - Pele's Cookies
from Unknown Brand
24.05%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cold Frame - Monkey Bread #5
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hush-LSD B
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
123456