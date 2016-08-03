Whatisay on September 8, 2019

The bud-tender there ignored me when I walked in to buy some buds. While I was being tended to by the other bud-tender, he kept interrupting her to talk about whatever they had been talking about before I arrived; treated me like ghost. He had a bunch of tattoos all over his body, looking tough, hiding behind a beard, but he seemed frightened of me, because I wasn’t wearing any makeup and I am an ugly woman with a big nose and frown lines. I felt he should have greeted me when I walked in, but he didn’t even notice that I had arrived. He was talking to a group of men about the cartridges for vaping sold there.