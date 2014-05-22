420overpills on June 30, 2019

Overall, they have some decent (a lot of good outsourced product and third-party companies) medicine. However, the guy that's usually at the front desk just has a very rude, standoffish personality (he seemed to almost have a problem with me asking a simple question about signing my plants over in a month; I have a 24 and 8 count, so one would think they would want that. The main issue though is that, the three times I've gone in there, specifically for deals, I seem to get what appears to be a bait and switch (i.e., the cartridges aren't the quality or sometimes even the same brand of the cartridges appearing in the deal of the day or I show up for $15 OTD live resin and they only had cured live sugar; which I can regularly get for $10 at a lot of other places, not even carrying the product the front desk guy claimed they had, real shaky/old flower, etc.). Needless to say, I ended up mainly purchasing products that they don't even manufacture and I am done wasting my time driving over there just to be screwed. Learn your products, learn your medicine, ethically label/advertise, & learn appropriate customer care!! Standing Akimbo used to be so well-respected (especially in the medical community) which is the most disappointing part of all this.