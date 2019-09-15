Itsthatkidrod
I literally try to come here everyday because for some reason the weed gets me extremely high and I freaking love it!
4.7
10 reviews
$90 otd for 6 grams of top shelf flower.. BONE dry. 1/3 taste and potency. Next day went to one of the shops on Larimer and got 7.5 grams for $47 otd, well cured, kept, stoney and tasty. Won’t be returning. Don’t want a crapshoot buying bud. No, just no.
So sorry for any inconvenience. We dont like seeing upset customers. We want each visit to be a great visit, Please reach out directly mountainview@starbuds.us
Nice pre roll thank you!
cool place good location.
Great location right off of Sheridan! Variety of different products & the customer service makes this dispensary worth checking out!
Best dispensary in the are. We go in every week for Phat Tuesdays. Everyone has always been so nice and helpful every time.
I came in on Sunday afternoon . greeted promptly at the window and let into their bud room directly after checking my I.d. My budtender was Brittney she was knowledgeable on all her products gave me information on products and prices told me her opinion and experiences with the products i was interested in. What I liked most was her honesty she would inform me if she had not yet had the opportunity to try out a product not leading me on or giving false information on a product . she was paitent with me and understood I was just starting to use cannabis products again. The store was clean organized and all products were visible. Good music and more then willing budtenders who helped or gave information on products or flower. The flower was filled and not at the bottom of the jars. Prices were fair. And with the 90 dollars worth of product I bought I was satisfied with there quality and potency. All in all it was one of the best dispensary experiences I have had.
very clean new store. bud tender was very cool and easy to talk to. too many give a stuck up vibe and that didn't exist here. also, I love the buds being in jars available to see and smell. one of the best stores we've been to in any state.
The store looks so clean and all the staff were very friendly and helpful. They helped me find exactly what I was looking for.
Beautiful entrance amazing bud and knowledgeable staff
