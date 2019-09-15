Cwehrli on October 14, 2019

I came in on Sunday afternoon . greeted promptly at the window and let into their bud room directly after checking my I.d. My budtender was Brittney she was knowledgeable on all her products gave me information on products and prices told me her opinion and experiences with the products i was interested in. What I liked most was her honesty she would inform me if she had not yet had the opportunity to try out a product not leading me on or giving false information on a product . she was paitent with me and understood I was just starting to use cannabis products again. The store was clean organized and all products were visible. Good music and more then willing budtenders who helped or gave information on products or flower. The flower was filled and not at the bottom of the jars. Prices were fair. And with the 90 dollars worth of product I bought I was satisfied with there quality and potency. All in all it was one of the best dispensary experiences I have had.