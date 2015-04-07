Follow
Stone Age Farmacy - Beaverton
503-206-8785
WAX WEDNESDAY
Valid 12/1/2018
• 10% off all concentrates • All eighths weighed to 5 grams ** While supplies last; EXCLUDES CARTRIDGES **
EXCLUDES CARTRIDGES. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other specials. Taxes NOT included unless otherwise specified. Additional restrictions may apply; visit stoneagefarmacy.com/specials for complete details.
THURSDAY JAY DAY!
Valid 8/9/2017 – 1/4/2030
• 15% off ALL prerolls • All eighths weighed to 5 grams • THIRSTY THURSDAY! 10% off drinks
MONDAY DEALS
Valid 8/9/2017 – 1/4/2030
• Pick ANY 1/8 for $25! • 10% off ALL cartridges!
TOP SHELF TUESDAY!
Valid 2/19/2019 – 1/4/2030
• Any 4 1/8ths from our purple ($9g) section for $60 (tax included) AND • 10% off all CBD products
SUNDAY DEALS
Valid 8/9/2017 – 1/4/2030
ALL 1/8ths weighed to 5 GRAMS!!! & 10% off ALL edibles
TGI FRIDAY!!
Valid 8/9/2017 – 1/4/2030
• Pick ANY one weekly special of your choice! (Cannot combine discounts)
VETERAN'S DISCOUNT
Valid 4/1/2015 – 1/2/2030
Veterans receive 10% off all purchases. If it is not notated on your state ID, then please provide a military ID or DD214.
Proper documentation must be provided. **MED & REC**
SENIOR DISCOUNT
Valid 4/20/2015 – 1/2/2030
Visitors age 55 and older will receive 10% off all purchases.
**MED & REC** Terms and conditions apply