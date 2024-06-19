Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Glendale, AZ
1957.6 miles away
Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Accessory

Other

About this dispensary

Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale

Welcome to Story Grand Glendale, the premier dispensary conveniently located at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 67th Avenue. Step into this breathtaking dispensary and embark on a truly exceptional cannabis journey that offers an extensive range of options, catering to both the curious newcomers and the seasoned connoisseurs. Are you in search of the perfect terpene profile for a concentrate? Our knowledgeable budtenders are here to assist you, guiding you through our impressive selection of concentrates from renowned brands such as 22Red, Alien Labs, and Drip. If your preference lies in delectable edibles from Wyld or exquisite flower from Made, rest assured, we have you covered. Visit us today to elevate your experience.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 2995
6840 Grand Ave, Glendale, AZ
Call 6233018487
Visit website
License 00000014DCHT00564851
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale

1928 Reviews of Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale

4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.6
Atmosphere