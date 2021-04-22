Switched out my flower for a lower grade. Dirty dirty deal. I won’t be back in. I placed an online order and asked for clarification when I arrived to pick up. There were two grades of the same strain, one popcorn one higher shelf. Upon realizing the difference, and recalling I had a first time patient bogo, I asked to upgrade to the two 1/8th the bud tender showed me. She put those two back and wandered around the store, conferred with two other bid tenders, checked several other stock locations and returned with my two 1/8ths and rung me up. I got home, opened them up, and they were far from the same ones she showed me, and as the grade they were selling. Got me the old hustle. I’d avoid this place, or have a sharp eye. It’s shadier than a street deal.