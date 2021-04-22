dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale
Glendale, AZ
4.5(2048 reviews)
1928 Reviews of Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale
4.5(1928)
4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........y
April 22, 2021
Verified Shopper
I used to love this place. But I also used to pay 65.00 every half oz. Back then my monthly bill was 325.00. Now since marijuana was legalized recreationally, my monthly bill is 490.00 for the same. I for sure need to figure a cheaper route for my medicine. They increased their prices too quickly
e........8
January 31, 2021
Switched out my flower for a lower grade. Dirty dirty deal. I won’t be back in. I placed an online order and asked for clarification when I arrived to pick up. There were two grades of the same strain, one popcorn one higher shelf. Upon realizing the difference, and recalling I had a first time patient bogo, I asked to upgrade to the two 1/8th the bud tender showed me. She put those two back and wandered around the store, conferred with two other bid tenders, checked several other stock locations and returned with my two 1/8ths and rung me up. I got home, opened them up, and they were far from the same ones she showed me, and as the grade they were selling. Got me the old hustle. I’d avoid this place, or have a sharp eye. It’s shadier than a street deal.
D........2
October 25, 2021
I won't be coming back. The service has gone down hill drastically as well as the quality. Bait and Switch tactics... They advertise flower at a higher thc than what you actually get and won't exchange or return even if you show them their mistake. Also had an issue with the person checking in patients yelling my allotment balance over the speaker with a lobby full of people but didn't do that to anyone else.
h........x
February 3, 2021
Verified Shopper
Very disappointed still are not able to update menu so when you place an order they are actually out of stock. It happens alot they need to do better if they want to offer online services
T........y
July 14, 2020
I just tried to call to ask what was the best most gas $12 tear of an indica or Indica hybrid and the person on the phone couldn't even articulate that to me and was trying to tell me that they're just a receptionist and they don't deal with that. The thing is I'm not going to come in to purchase any boo boo and I want to know what I'm getting into. Anyway I'll pass
D........z
January 16, 2021
your website is trash.!!!! Its NEVER correct. Got me ordering and nothing on the website is available, WTF.!!!!!
t........s
May 22, 2020
Finally, a dispensary in this area that not only has good prices, but has good product for the price as well. Arizona Organix can fall to the wayside with their questionable extracts. You can get concentrates for the same price here, sometimes even cheaper (ESPECIALLY if you like live products or sugar). The flower prices are very good and all the displays are accurate compared to what you receive. Everyone I’ve interacted with there has been awesome and friendly. And the cherry on top is this dispensary is GORGEOUS seriously impressed!
D........6
January 23, 2021
The buds are dry and only have 12% Thc
A........6
December 9, 2023
Verified Shopper
Not sure what happened to this place but it sucks now. The deals suck and the product super sucks. Last time I ever come here.
h........y
January 26, 2021
Terrible weed
C........1
January 31, 2021
Let people know your out of product in the check in process instead of checking in and wait half an hour to be told your out !!!
1........1
February 11, 2021
Product does not weigh! 😡
B........5
April 8, 2022
Verified Shopper
I’ve been a faithful member to this establishment for a few years now , thought everything was fine; i ordered through delivery never had any issues , never was told that there were “strikes” didn’t know til I was banned for 30days , no warning no anything very very upsetting . Sad cause i will no longer go to this establishment just hope they start giving out “delivery warnings “ to others so they don’t end up like me
S........9
August 3, 2023
Verified Shopper
Can you guys please pick up your phones and actually answer customers please.
K........3
January 15, 2021
Verified Shopper
Not happy. Placed a pick up order. Order gets confirmed. Then leaflet tells me “message from the dispensary” can’t find the message so I call the phone number. Get told my order items are in stock and there was no message. Then 40 minutes later my order gets canceled because the items are NOT in stock. Get told there’s nothing they can do about it and they don’t know why the previous person I spoke to told me they were. 🤷♀️🤷♀️ Ugh. Frustrating
S........n
December 4, 2020
Wait in line for thirty to forty five minutes. Treated like a second class citizen. Asked what sativas were available, no inventory list. Just throws three packs on the counter. One was 10% no options. I feel so insulted. Too many choices to b insulted by a kid
r........2
December 19, 2020
It sucks
D........s
March 7, 2021
Bunch of reggie and other non smelling bud that they recommend when you come in
p........o
December 3, 2020
purchased mid tier flower was very dissatisfied with potency .not a big selection on edible s.
K........n
April 21, 2024
Customer service is non-existent. Don’t bother ordering online. Worst dispensary around
a........7
December 20, 2020
Gave this place a second chance and was disappointed again. I bought 2 different strains and when I opened each they looked and smelled the same. They both smell and taste like the containers they are kept in. The taste and smell made me nauseous and still does when I go back to it (I have to because I don’t have money to just get rid of it). The budtender was not able to answer my questions about terpenes and instead told me that the “terpene experts or specialists” weren’t there at the moment. I kind of thought that he would’ve known that info. I’m not sure what else to say about this place except that I was disappointed. Good luck to everyone and have a nice day.
S........o
July 15, 2020
Avoid this place if you want to avoid covid! I had to register as a new patient, they required me to do it at the window, no big deal. Of course there was a dude sitting in a chair directly next to the check in window? Why was he allowed there, nobody cared and there was no security. There was also the lovely couple that wanted to complain about masks, the man who walked in blaring music on his phone and randoms waiting outside, giving it am unhealthy atmosphere. When I was finally let back, there were 10 to 12 people just meandering around the showroom. I was told anbudtender would "find me". Cmon man there is a global pandemic, can you pretend you care? Steer clear if you have any standards
d........n
October 23, 2020
Thank you for canceling my order and then telling me to wait in line 45 minutes after making it. I really appreciate it. Worst first impression I've ever had of a dispensary. I would be out of my mind to think about coming back here.
J........1
April 22, 2022
Last review never made it. 4/20 day at least for me was a flop. Seems to be that way with big deals. Rec users get priority and med users just gotta deal with that. Even placed online order that was never touched. Rethinking how I buy product now. Perhaps there should be a med holder day? I cannot stand in line like that for a long time. Also, allow these reviews, good or bad. My last never even got thru.