Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Story Cannabis - Grand Glendale

Glendale, AZ
1957.6 miles away
Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Mom & Pop Candy Co. - 2/$25 100s image
MED & REC
2 for $25.00
 
Mom & Pop Candy Co. - 2/$25 100s
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Baked Bros - BOGO on Happy, Stoney, Sleepy Gummies image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Baked Bros - BOGO on Happy, Stoney, Sleepy Gummies
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Mr. Honey - 2/$32 concentrates image
MED & REC
2 for $32.00
 
Mr. Honey - 2/$32 concentrates
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
STIIIZY - 40s (5pk): 2/$65 image
MED & REC
2 for $65.00
 
STIIIZY - 40s (5pk): 2/$65
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Space Rocks - 40% off Space Dust image
MED & REC
40% off
 
Space Rocks - 40% off Space Dust
Available Wed & Fri until 7/1
Made - $16 (2g) pre-roll pack image
MED & REC
$16.00 sale
 
Made - $16 (2g) pre-roll pack
Available Wed & Thu until 7/1
Trip - BOGO 4g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Trip - BOGO 4g
Available Wed & Thu until 7/1
Vital - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Vital - BOGO
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Tumble - (Traveler Pack) 2 for $45 image
MED & REC
2 for $45.00
 
Tumble - (Traveler Pack) 2 for $45
Available Mon-Thu until 7/1
Tumble - (1g) 2 for $30 image
MED & REC
2 for $30.00
 
Tumble - (1g) 2 for $30
Available Mon-Thu until 7/1
Gron: Chocolate Mini Bars 4/$30 image
MED & REC
4 for $30.00
 
Gron: Chocolate Mini Bars 4/$30
Available Mon & Wed until 7/1
Fade Co - BOGO 1g pre-roll image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co - BOGO 1g pre-roll
Available Sun, Mon, Wed-Sat until 7/1
Fade Co - BOGO 3.5g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co - BOGO 3.5g
Available daily until 7/1
22Red - 40% off 1g pre-rolls & concentrates image
MED & REC
40% off
 
22Red - 40% off 1g pre-rolls & concentrates
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Dr. Greenthumbs - 40% off 3.5g image
MED & REC
40% off
 
Dr. Greenthumbs - 40% off 3.5g
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Timeless Vape Deal Day: (1g) $45 image
MED & REC
$45.00 sale
 
Timeless Vape Deal Day: (1g) $45
Available Tue & Wed until 7/1
Timeless Vape Deal Day: (.5g) $25 image
MED & REC
$25.00 sale
 
Timeless Vape Deal Day: (.5g) $25
Available Tue & Wed until 7/1
Fade Co. - BOGO 7g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co. - BOGO 7g
Available daily until 7/1
Gron - Mega Pearls: 4/$24 image
MED & REC
4 for $24.00
 
Gron - Mega Pearls: 4/$24
Available Mon & Wed until 7/1
Noir Vape Deal Day: (1g) $46 image
MED & REC
$46.00 sale
 
Noir Vape Deal Day: (1g) $46
Available Tue & Wed until 7/1
Noir Vape Deal Day: (.5g) $27 image
MED & REC
$27.00 sale
 
Noir Vape Deal Day: (.5g) $27
Available Tue & Wed until 7/1
Abstrakt - .5g for $15 image
MED & REC
$15.00 sale
 
Abstrakt - .5g for $15
Available daily until 7/1
Abstrakt - 1g for $25 image
MED & REC
$25.00 sale
 
Abstrakt - 1g for $25
Available daily until 7/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO Baked Goods image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO Baked Goods
Available Wed & Sat until 7/1
Drip - BOGO vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Drip - BOGO vapes
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO 1g Liquid Diamonds AIO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO 1g Liquid Diamonds AIO
Available Wed & Sun until 7/1
Jeeter - BOGO Vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Jeeter - BOGO Vapes
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO pre-roll packs image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO pre-roll packs
Available Wed & Fri until 7/1
Made - $35 eighth image
MED & REC
$35.00 sale
 
Made - $35 eighth
Available Wednesdays until 7/1
Wonderbrett - BOGO 3.5g jars & mylars image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Wonderbrett - BOGO 3.5g jars & mylars
Available Wednesdays until 7/1

