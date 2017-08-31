milopug on August 20, 2019

Everyone is always very friendly and helpful! Their selection in amazing and I am so thankful to have everything available to big city dispensaries right here within 30 minutes of home! I always brag about The Nugget when I visit other shops across our state. Thank you Sumpter Nugget... PLEASE try and get some Cinderella 99! Its my favorite! A must have for people with chronic pain and fatigue!