Very knowledgable and helpful. highly recomend pun intented
4.9
10 reviews
First, they are Local. first time, not your first time either way they can help you out.
Greatest and Highest Holy Ganja Store ive ever been to. Been to WA, CO and OR. Best selection. Great prices, even better people. Great discounts. Educational material about the Herb, which is important to those who respect Gods herb. They also sell seeds! Love this place! God Bless Genesis 1:29
Great place the people are always friendly and happy to see you when your there very helpful as well
Good selection of cannabis an non cannabis products. Awesome place with awesome workers. They help you find the right product for for your needs an they don't rush you like most places I've been.
Awesome people, large selection, highly recommend.
Great place nice people one of the best to go to ;)
Everyone is always very friendly and helpful! Their selection in amazing and I am so thankful to have everything available to big city dispensaries right here within 30 minutes of home! I always brag about The Nugget when I visit other shops across our state. Thank you Sumpter Nugget... PLEASE try and get some Cinderella 99! Its my favorite! A must have for people with chronic pain and fatigue!
I like coming here because they have a great selection and staff that you can get your questions answered and count on. Irene does an awesome job. Thank you
One of the best! I come here every month.