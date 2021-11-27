Sunday Goods is here to make people Feel Good with a cannabis experience that's just right. We are officially serving both Medical patients & Adult-Use customers as of Monday, Feb 8th! We are so excited to grow our Feel Good fam! Order pickup and visit us at our brand new Sunday Goods Dispensary in Tempe. Enjoy all-natural, high-integrity cannabis products that shine through our respect for the whole plant. From pre-rolls to concentrates to edibles—it's time to find what makes you #FeelSundayGood. We only accept cash at this time.