Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Sunday Goods Dispensary - Tempe (Coming Soon!)
Sunday Goods is here to make people Feel Good with a cannabis experience that's just right. We are officially serving both Medical patients & Adult-Use customers as of Monday, Feb 8th! We are so excited to grow our Feel Good fam! Order pickup and visit us at our brand new Sunday Goods Dispensary in Tempe. Enjoy all-natural, high-integrity cannabis products that shine through our respect for the whole plant. From pre-rolls to concentrates to edibles—it's time to find what makes you #FeelSundayGood. We only accept cash at this time.
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
Photos of Sunday Goods Dispensary - Tempe (Coming Soon!)
Deals at Sunday Goods Dispensary - Tempe (Coming Soon!)
Spend $80 Get a FREE pre-roll Valid through Dec 13th, 2021. Exclusively at Tempe location.
Valid through Dec 13th, 2021. Exclusively at Tempe location.