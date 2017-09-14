Pitsnbreak on October 14, 2019

I tried to place an order before 4 today, as the cutoff time indicated. I was told that even though i got it in before 4, that it would be next day and that last delivery was already made and that I had to get it in before 330. I left work early to try and accommodate this and nothing. Very misleading website and Kevin in chat didn't provide much resolution either, and eventually just signed off. Very disappointed. Hopefully my next experience is better, then ill update this review.