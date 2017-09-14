Barre021
Zero communication. Waited over an hour for response. Nothing. Couldn't even pickup product
3.9
10 reviews
how am supposed to get ahold of you guys with no number?
I love the flower
very good delivery time. awesome reusable bag I got. the bud though. harvest dates of December and June? the june isn't to bad but the october has definitely passed its date. I was impressed until I opened the awesome jars then checked the date.
Their flower is amazing, no other dispensary I have used or been to come close to matching the quality. Order came within the time frame expected. Driver was very friendly and professional. The product came packaged neatly in glass jars in a reusable bag. Free Delivery. Easy ordering. No other dispensary comes close.
I couldn’t be happier with this dispensary. Super quick and easy to order and can’t beat free delivery! The staff was very helpful and the delivery driver was on time and super nice. Will definitely be ordering from here many more times!
I tried to place an order before 4 today, as the cutoff time indicated. I was told that even though i got it in before 4, that it would be next day and that last delivery was already made and that I had to get it in before 330. I left work early to try and accommodate this and nothing. Very misleading website and Kevin in chat didn't provide much resolution either, and eventually just signed off. Very disappointed. Hopefully my next experience is better, then ill update this review.
awesome service by Jason
buds are fresh the prices are legit and the staff is always so helpful they delivered when they said. i most definitely will be hitting them back when my alotment fills up thanks Sunday Goods!!!!
I take it the people who rated Sunday Goods as low aren't good at communicating as I'm extremely picky with how my flower looks and smokes and they passed my test of quality and making me feel like a valued customer in spades. Thank to everyone at Sunday Goods for being of tremendous help to those like myself who don't have a vehicle but need quality meds. Hope everyone at Sunday Goods has a wonderful Sunday, thank you so very much.