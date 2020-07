rjc77 on June 24, 2020

The Durban LLR cart is of very low quality. It does NOT taste like the flower, and the oil is very dark; instead it tastes like every other cannabis-derived terpene cartridge - borderline artificial. I even get a bit of a harsh feeling in my throat from it - very similar to the way vaping distillate affects me. Effects are very short lived. These LLRs are nowhere near as good as Sira's sauce carts.