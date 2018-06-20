26 Reviews of Supurb Delivery 3
f........a
June 20, 2018
love the quality and the service
L........n
June 20, 2018
Supurb knows how to deliver. seriously.
G........a
June 20, 2018
Easy, fast and reliable! as always!
g........r
June 18, 2018
Very very very slow. Unreliable. I've tried two order on two separate occasions. I've almost been waiting for 3 hours already. It's almost 11, and I still don't have my product. I'm about to call and cancel the order. This is the second time this has happened. There won't be a third.... I don't advise unless you have 4 hours to wait.
A........1
May 9, 2018
Thankful
D........0
April 30, 2018
convenient and excellent prices when you just need like a gram
S........y
April 14, 2018
The delivery is super convenient. I used Supurb a couple times already, I wish there was an app. But the delivery is BOMB! And the delivery driver/person is always super friendly.
a........d
April 12, 2018
Always a nice day when i don't have to leave the house. You guys rock
m........e
April 12, 2018
Always a smooth experience. And great deals to match.
p........s
April 12, 2018
The only place I trust for deliveries is supurb. Everywhere else I just get sandwich bags with had written labels. At that point I might as well just call a friend and ask where I can get some weed. These guys are legit
C........y
April 11, 2018
Can't ever say enough kind things about supurb! everything about the service is absolutely wonderful. If you have mobility issues definitely give them a try.
D........1
April 4, 2018
Always a good day when Supurb come thru! thanks for all you guys do!
2........e
April 3, 2018
Best source for a delivery in town hands down! If you haven't given it a try I highly suggest it.
D........0
March 29, 2018
This is my second experience using supurb and I can safely say it is the only delivery service I will continue to use. Every one is very knowledgeable and helpful! Thanks Supurb!
4........r
March 29, 2018
always easy!
S........0
March 22, 2018
First time ordering from midtown and it was excellent! Driver was very discreet and quick!
j........y
March 8, 2018
Always so friendly and able to answer any questions you have!
p........5
March 2, 2018
Hadn't ordered for a few months, still the best delivery service in town! thanks cats!
t........h
March 1, 2018
have know idea why you cannot setup a account with a landline. No response from you about this. how does my laptop get a phone text? your site needs rework lost my business and im not referring you
s........t
February 22, 2018
Got my order in like 30 minutes flat! Super simple!
j........3
February 22, 2018
Great service and product.. Get what ya pay for here sir!!! Dig the drivers so far make it easy and chill
T........b
February 21, 2018
Great deals and wonderful customer service!
T........y
February 21, 2018
Always convenient to get a delivery and skip the traffic downtown!
M........y
February 15, 2018
Driver was super nice and got here pretty quickly! Thanks guys!