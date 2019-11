CentralFlorida on January 19, 2019

Stopped by to take advantage of their new patient deals and was very impressed with the super friendly staff and atmosphere. I picked up 2 concentrate syringes and a Zen vape pen for $80 with their "first order" discount. I was skeptical of their $25 dollar pens, but I was wrong, they will be great for travel and on the go. The Zen blend is a great mild high with a ok taste, perfect for daytime activities. I vaped the "Relief" concentrate in an empty ccell cartidge. Nice taste, and it had me stuck to the couch. Very nice effects, great for movies and sleep! I plan on cooking with the remaining oil soon. I am pleased with my first visit and the product quality. I do hope for a South OBT location soon.