Follow
Sweet Leaf Cannabis - Recreational
360-537-WEED (9333)
Fresh Friday Sales.
We participate every month with the city of Aberdeen for their First Friday downtown sales. We might be on the highway but we're there in spirit. Come in on the FIRST and THIRD FRIDAY of every month for deep discounts on your favorite items.
FIRST and THIRD FRIDAYS
Blue Fridays!
On the SECOND and FOURTH Friday of each month wear your Seahawk gear (or colors) and get a discount!
Must have Blue and/or Green, or Seahawks logo.
Weekend Games!
Come on down and play our bean bag toss for a chance of *up to* 15% off!
Every Sunday AND Saturday!
20% off for Med Patients!
Do you have a med card? Show it to your Budtender for 20% off your order. All day. Every day.
The card must be a valid and from the state of WA.
Saturday Play Day!
Come in on Satudays and roll the dice for a chance of *upto* 20% off!
Saturday!