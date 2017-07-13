godfather13 on August 18, 2019

this place sucks so bad I wouldn't let my dead grandma shop here! came in and presented current id, my current medical card and my maryland license and was told they would not give me my medical price because I had no oregon I'd. I am a duel resident and can only have one I'd. it took a while each year to explain this to the ommp people but they have always agreed I should be given my medical card. I feel I was discriminated against because I am a medical patient, buy I have paid extra to see a doctor and paid for the license yet they wont sell me my legal limit of 8 ounces simply because they want to sell it for more money to recreational patients. this is ridiculous if you have 8 ounces of x weed and I want to buy it how can you say I am only allowed to buy 1. see you in court because I am definetly gonna sue!