MedicalStoner75 on November 9, 2019

When I first walked in, I immediately fall in love the Decour and the ambience of the store, everytime I enter Followed by being greeted with a warm greeting from the security. Thank you!! Now to my visit Today I noticed Kate and my guy jaquan working This particular day I’m always impressed how super knowledgeable they are as well as the whole staff!! Thanks guys for being super passionate and caring and willing to help in anyway possible!! The products are amazing and cost efficient they seem to have what I am looking for each and ever time so who ever is placing the orders I tip my hat off to you! So overall I would recommend this place to everyone, continue to rock and thank you for being my neighborhood dispensary go to!!