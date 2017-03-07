Wednesday 11-20 SELECT Onsite @ Central, Midtown, CB & Gilbert 11am-2pm PURE Onsite @ Bell 11am-2pm; Glendale 2:30-5:30 FREE SELECT Gummy Pack with 500mg SELECT Cartridge Purchase BOGO PURE Caramels $70 1/2 OZ & $130 OZ Mid-Tier Flower
FIRST TIME PATIENTS: Buy One, Get One FREE* on ANY single item in the store (Flower, Edibles, Concentrates) Limit one BOGO of equal or lesser value per patient at any one Curaleaf location of your choice. Limit 1/4th oz Flower (Excludes: Private Reserve Flower -grow sciences, nectar farms- & Canamo Slabs), 2 g In House Concentrate/Products Only.
Redeemable at anytime during your Birthday Month. Patients can receive $5 off a $20 purchase!
Come in before 11am and receive 20% off your entire order Monday-Thurs
Monday - Saturday: 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM Sunday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM Online/Express Ordering Available on Leafly or AZ.Curaleaf.com 🚀🔥💻