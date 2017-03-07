Djukson
good Bud and service!
4.7
10 reviews
Awesome staff, very friendly and JT was a pleasure to deal with
Hey JT Here, we hope to see you again, glad i could help you get what you needed!
Love CURA!
Thank you ferrarifreeway! We love you back :)
Every time I go I get exquisite service! I honestly get better service here, than from my orthopedic surgeon! I am extremely impressed with the individuals that I have encountered at the location! I was tended to by Melissa C and she was very pleasant and eager to help! This is an experience that invaluable, keeps me coming to this location after work, when I live in Mesa!
Hiii Melissa here, we appreciate you for making the trip, its always a pleasure to help you out! 💗 Come back and see us so we can hook you up with a free preroll
Love this dispensary they have the best bud in town!
We are so happy to be able to provide the best experience in town :) Make sure to mention this pre roll next time you stop by for as thanks Ryhteous420.
They have great flower
We have the best flower and the best patients! Thank you for taking the time to reach out Rhennard.
I just love the bud tenders at bell rd they are always kind and very helpful ,always excellent choice for n flower great deals thx Pam
We all appreciate you here at Bell 💗
great staff and deals
Thank you Compamike 777, everyone on the Curaleaf team thanks you for your review and hopes to continue to provide the same service!
Curaleaf is awesome. Last time I picked up some choc diesel and grape og. I don’t want to finish the last of it. Both halves were that good! Great quality for the price.
Been going here since I got my card. Everybody is friendly & helpful. Good selection...
Your kind words mean so much, thank you for taking the time to review us Crisdakkass. Make sure to pop by for a review pre-roll!