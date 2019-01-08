Sat 11.23 · Venom Onsite @ Youngtown, CB, Midtown, Pavilions 9am-Noon; Glendale, Gilbert, Bell & Central 2pm-5pm · TOMMY CHONG Meet & Greet – Curaleaf Midtown 11am -1pm Venom BOGO $55 1/2 Oz/ $95 Oz Baseline $24 Out the Door 1/8th of Mid-Tier Flower 20% Off All Concentrates (excludes Cartridges) $20 Pre-Roll 5packs Canned Food Drive Nov 1st -Dec 1st - Recommended non-perishable items to donate: tuna, beans, chilis, stews, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, canned chicken, peanut butter, boxed pasta and boxed cereal - Ramen and Opened, damaged or expired items cannot be accepted The more you donate, the more you get back: 2 Cans = 1 Shortie .25g Pre-Roll 5 Cans = 1 Curaroll .5g Pre-Roll 10 Cans = 1 Full-Flower 1g Pre-Roll 25 Cans = 5-Pack of Pre-Rolls
At Curaleaf, new patient gifts don’t stop after your first visit! We also show our appreciation to new patients with second-time and third-time discounts as well! First Visit: Choose ONE of the following: ▪Flower: Buy 7g on any tier, Get 7g free equal or lesser the value! CAN NOT BE USED ON PRIVATE RESERVE FLOWER. ▪Concentrates: Buy 2g of IN HOUSE concentrates, Get 2g of IN HOUSE concentrates FREE. Buy 1g of GUEST concentrates, Get 1g of GUEST concentrates FREE. Second Visit: Spend $20 to unlock your freebie, your choice between a FREE .5g Preroll or $5 off your ticket! Third Visit: Spend $20 to unlock your freebie, your choice between a FREE Gram from Mid-tier or Baseline-tier or $10 off your ticket!
📣 Free Review half gram Pre-Roll! ✍🏽 Leave a review, get 1 free Curaroll! Up to 4 platforms per month, (Google, Leafly, Weedmaps, Facebook) Limit 1 free HALF GRAM pre-roll per day. Please have your review complete prior to reaching the register. One promotional discount per transaction per day.
🌞 Early Bird Special 🐦 20% OFF Regularly Priced Items Mon - Thurs. 8-11 am
Celebrate ON THE DAY OF your birthday with a free 0.5g pre-roll no purchase necessary!! And during your birthday month with a free half gram pre-roll w/ a $20 purchase OR $5 off a $20 purchase – Limit 1 per Year. Not stackable with other discounts or special deals. Additional restrictions may apply.
Puff, Puff, Pass ... the savings on to your friends! Help a friend get our First Time Patient BOGO and we’ll give you 200 points on your account for each new patient referral when they redeem their deal at any Curaleaf AZ. That’s $10 toward YOUR medicine! Limited only by the number of your friends, colleagues, & acquaintances! (Sorry, new patients met for the first time in the lobby don’t count.)
Veterans - we extend 20% off all regular priced items. We appreciate your dedication to our freedom more than words can express. Thank you for your service & commitment.