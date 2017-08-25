MatthewS.1990
Love it great and helpful staff
4.7
10 reviews
Love these guys Everytime I stop in which is 1-2 times a month I walk on to a happy friendly environment. They have great bud and terrific service. My wait time usually minimal typically I'm in and out love to swing by after work or on the weekend I love the deals definitely recommended to friends. Never had a bad experience
Always good prices and very good deals. My favorite place now
Staff was friendly and helpful. Danny was awesome and got me out quick
I love this dispensary, it’s local and have reasonable prices for some good quality! I definitely recommend it to anyone!
Curaleaf is top notch all the time. The deals are always great and the quality of whatever you get is the best. The staff is very helpful and if your in a hurry pre ordering is the way to go. All the locations are convenient check them out you won't be disappointed.
It has great products and service. It gets busy though.
Everyone was really nice their flower was good definitely come back
I genuinely enjoy the knowledge of the personnel there. There are other places I've been we're a simple I don't know an answer to one of my questions is kind of the norm but I've recognized at this particular curaleaf that the representatives will answer the question and go beyond and if one doesn't know the answer will seek it from another because they seemed to know who specializes in what. Overall great experience every single time with quality.
love this place super friendly staff ,great selection.