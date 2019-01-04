Follow
Pickup available
Synergy Redding
Pickup available
530-722-0420
New Customers
Valid 4/1/2019
Receive 10% off of your purchase of $20 or more for first-time customers.
1 discount per visit. Discounts are NOT stack-able. Not to be combined with any other offer.
Fill out a Survey get 10% Off
Valid 4/21/2019
Fill out a brief survey on www.synergy-redding.com, take a screenshot, get 10% off.
1 discount per visit. Discounts are NOT stack-able. Not to be combined with any other offer.
Review Us on Leafly, Google or Facebook get 10% Off
Valid 4/21/2019
Do a quick review on any of the above sites and take a screenshot, you will get 10% off your visit.
1 discount per visit. Discounts are NOT stack-able. Not to be combined with any other offer.