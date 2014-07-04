T Brothers 502 Recreational
Deals
Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!
Available today
Deals at T Brothers 502 Recreational
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Veteran & Senior discounts at 10% and 502 Industry workers 15% off everyday! Monday - Munchie Monday! 15% off Drinks, Tinctures, and Edibles! Tuesday - Two-for Tuesday! 10% off any Two Items Wednesday - Wax Wednesday, 10% off ALL oil & vapes! Thursday - Thank You Thursday! 15% off ALL Flower! Friday - Friday HIGHDAY! 10% off joints Saturday - Smokey Saturday! 10% Off Vapes and Batteries Sunday - Stock up Sunday! 15% Off 14g and 28g Flower and Para.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.