FREE CBD OIL FOR MINORS
Takoma Wellness Center offers free CBD Oil (Jackson's Courage) to all minors enrolled in the program!
Must be enrolled in the program
Staff picks
Rainmaker
from Alternative Solutions
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Miyagi's Gift
from Liberty
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Canna-So-Hard
from District Growers
9%
THC
11%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from District Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Jack
from Abatin Wellness
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic OG Kush
from Abatin Wellness
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Classic Purps
from Abatin Wellness
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies 'n Cream (CCC)
from Center City Cultivation
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from District Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Loudmouth OG
from Center City Cultivation
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Loudmouth
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from District Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cookie in a Jar
from District Growers
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$291
In-store only
Tincture: Standard Create (SALE)
from Abatin Wellness
250mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$6530 mL
In-store only
Tincture: Standard Play (SALE)
from Abatin Wellness
250mg
THC
125mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$9530 mL
In-store only
All Products
Those 4.20s Hybrid (Shake & Trim)
from Abatin Cultivation
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Peach Kush
from District Cannabis
27%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Lotus #6
from Columbia Care
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Glue
from Alternative Solutions
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
3 Layer Cake #5
from Columbia Care
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Dream Lotus #1
from Columbia Care
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lee Roy
from Columbia Care
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Savage Squeezins
from District Cannabis
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Savage Squeezins
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer (Shake)
from Columbia Care
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Honey Banana
from Alternative Solutions
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Blue Cheese
from Alternative Solutions
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47
from Center City Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Banana OG (SALE)
from Alternative Solutions
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Haze
from Center City Cultivation
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Haze
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner 2.0 (Columbia Care)
from Columbia Care
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Farmer
from Center City Cultivation
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Tango CBD
from District Growers
11.27%
THC
6.91%
CBD
Mango Tango
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Classic Cookies
from Abatin Wellness
24%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies 'n Cream (Liberty) (SHAKE)
from Liberty
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Copper Chem #10
from Apelles Cultivation
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Copper Chem #11
from Columbia Care
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Chem
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Deep Line Alchemy #8
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Line Alchemy
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
District Cookies
from Liberty
24%
THC
0%
CBD
District Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
District Cookies
from Liberty
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do (Columbia Care)
from Columbia Care
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do (Center City)
from Center City Cultivation
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
