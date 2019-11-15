Thanksgiving lasts all weekend long at Takoma Wellness Center with plenty of awesome Black Friday and Turkey-Day deals to gooble-gobble up on these items and MORE!!! There won't be any leftovers, so don't miss out! (discounts cannot be combined. no other offers apply. no refunds, rainchecks, or substitutions. while supplies last)
***Sold Exclusively at Takoma Wellness Center*** Similar to Jackson's Courage, but with more THC. MediHaze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects. (discounts cannot be combined. while supplies last)
20% off Phyto THC & 1:1 Suppositories! Made with cocoa butter and full spectrum oil, suppositories are fast to absorb and deliver intense pain relief with a mild euphoria. These are a great product for menstrual discomfort, endometriosis, patients with Crohns/IBS, and any localized pain in the area. While supplies last. Discounts cannot be combined.
Washington, DC's Family Owned & Operated Medical Marijuana Dispensary. BEST IN DC 2017, 2018 & 2019! Takoma Wellness Center honors reciprocity, and can now see out of state medical cannabis card holders from all states with ACTIVE medical marijuana programs including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont & Washington. All patients must have a valid state card/certification and government issued photo ID. First time patients will receive free gift with $100 purchase!
The wait is over! Phyto Lozenges are Back at Takoma Wellness Center! The taste you love in precision dosing. A variety of flavors to choose from in THC or 1:1 . 10 mg per lozenge. Sold in singles or 10-packs. While supplies last, so don't miss out!
KushZilla is now on sale! Shackzilla x Knock-Out Kush. Exclusive to Takoma Wellness Center! $12g/$42 per 3.5g/$84 per 7g/$168 per 14g/$299 per oz. While supplies last. No other offers apply. Discounts cannot be combines. No refunds, rainchecks, or substitutions.
FOR A LIMITED TIME!!! All Bunji Bros 300mg disposable vapes are 20% OFF! ALL NEW STRAINS including Blackberry Banana OG, Durban Poison, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, and many others! Check menu or call for availability. Get 'em while they last! (Does NOT contain vitamin E) (Discount reflected in menu price. Regularly price: $40/Sale Price: $32. Discounts cannot be combined. No other offers apply. No refunds, rainchecks, or substitutions. While supplies last).
Think dank tangerine zest. Savage Squeezins is a sativa dominant hybrid whose genetics consist of a Loompa’s Headband mother crossed with a (Lemon G x Lemon Thai) father. These diverse parents create complex terpene expressions and mostly uplifting and soaring effects. This strain is great for enjoying music, enhancing creativity, and picking up one’s spirits. (discounts cannot be combined with sale items. no rainchecks or substitutions).
Sunflower 8th's $25! Select strains, while they last.
Takoma Wellness Center offers free CBD Oil (Jackson's Courage) to all minors enrolled in the program!