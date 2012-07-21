jayers on November 8, 2019

As a medical marijuana patient since 2015, of both the DC and then MD medical programs, I can say that takoma wellness is hands down the number one dispensary in the area. I began the dc program when you had to “choose” a dispensary to go to. I chose TWC because they are family owned and operated and were walking you through the very confusing application process, as well as delivering your app to DOH. I was impressed with the process from the beginning and I have never had an occasion to go anywhere else. On the rare times I have gone to other dispensaries in the area I have been sorely disappointed. As a chronic illness patient who deals daily with pain, fatigue and CPTSD, getting the meds I need can often be challenging and overwhelming. Takoma has always made the process painless and honestly a joy. From start to finish they will take care of you. They have been taking of me and my health for years.