Toogoodnakia
4.7
10 reviews
Location is perfect
Always love my visit, and never disappointed. My favorite dispensary. Always has a variety of Phlavors. Gelato Cake crazy #Phlavors.
The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable (EVERYONE). I can ask anyone of them for a suggestion and they always point me in the right direction.Plus they always have what I want!
I loved their professionalism and their frequent sales. Every visit is a great experience. Takoma Wellness Center really gives you a. friendly, comfortable atmosphere.
Great service
All love. My best spot ever.
Amazingly, wonderful place to go. Best in the business. Very warm and friendly customer care. Intend on visiting asap, as it may be a while till I can go back. Will miss the place. Once I collect sum free money, will renew my license right away. Will look forward to these guys or gals to assist me with the process this time around. Thanks for all that you do!
By far my favorite selection on flower out of any dispo
As a medical marijuana patient since 2015, of both the DC and then MD medical programs, I can say that takoma wellness is hands down the number one dispensary in the area. I began the dc program when you had to “choose” a dispensary to go to. I chose TWC because they are family owned and operated and were walking you through the very confusing application process, as well as delivering your app to DOH. I was impressed with the process from the beginning and I have never had an occasion to go anywhere else. On the rare times I have gone to other dispensaries in the area I have been sorely disappointed. As a chronic illness patient who deals daily with pain, fatigue and CPTSD, getting the meds I need can often be challenging and overwhelming. Takoma has always made the process painless and honestly a joy. From start to finish they will take care of you. They have been taking of me and my health for years.
I’m from Philly and a few of my colleagues have raved about Takoma’s service product and facility. I’m on my way now to feel for myself. I’m excited!