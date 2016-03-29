Follow
Tamerans
541-295-8551
NOVEMBER 15% OFF SALE!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Get 15% off your entire purchase, excluding hookup items, any day of the week for the entire month of November.
This sale will not include sale or hookup items. 'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
10% Off Military Discount
We offer 10% off to all of our Veterans and Military personnel.
Must have Military Identification Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Munchie Monday
$2.00 off any edible products
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales & HOOKUP items Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Tincture Tuesday
$2.00 off any tincture products
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales & HOOKUP items Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Wipeout Wednesday
$2.00 off any vape cart products
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales & HOOKUP items Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Topical Thursday
$2.00 off any topical products
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales & HOOKUP items Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Flower Friday
$2.00 off a Gram of Top Shelf Flower
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales item & HOOKUP items. Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Shatterday Saturday
$2.00 off any shatter products
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales item & HOOKUP items. Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Funday Sunday
$2.00 off any regular priced item
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales & HOOKUP items Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied