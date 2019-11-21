Follow
Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)
Durban Poison PRJ (1g): Fly - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$15each
In-store only
C99 PRJ (1g): Fly - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
C99
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Platinum Cookies PRJ (1g): Hover - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Platinum Cookies
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Blunicorn PRJ (1g): Hover - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
13.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Zurple Punch BX PRJ (1g): Nest - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Zurple Punch BX
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sour Best Tangie PRJ (1g): Fly - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Best Tangie
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sour Best Tangie by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Best Tangie
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Gelato Sundae by Heirloom Collective
from Heirloom Collective
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sundae
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
GG #4 Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
80.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Durban Poison Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
73.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
86.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
SBT x Pangea Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
74.4%
THC
0%
CBD
SBT x Pangea
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
C99 Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
88.4%
THC
0%
CBD
C99
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Amherst Sour Diesel Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
81.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Pangea Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
79.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pangea
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Headband Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Blunicorn Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
80.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Vienna Skunk Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
78.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Vienna Skunk
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
CBD Blue Dream Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
57%
THC
33.4%
CBD
CBD Blue Dream
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Headband Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
86.2%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Amherst Sour Diesel Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
87.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
75.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
Dream Lotus Wax by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
83.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Double Mint Wax by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
80.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Double Mint
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Apex Wax by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
82.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Ethos Apex
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Incredibles Black Cherry CBD Chocolate Bar 1:1
from Incredibles
92mg
THC
86mg
CBD
Black Cherry CBD
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Incredibles Mile High Mint Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mile High Mint
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Incredibles Sour Strawberry 1:1 THC:CBD Gummies
from Incredibles
84mg
THC
88mg
CBD
CBD Strawberry Gummies
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Drench Lemon Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lemon Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Incredibles Sour Peach Gummies
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Sour Peach Gummy
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Subdew Cinnamon Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
87mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry Crunch
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Drench Raspberry Lime Drink Mix THC (Low Dose)
from DRENCH
3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Raspberry Lime
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Incredibles Red Drop Gummies
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Drench Orange Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Orange Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Avid Abundance Dark Chocolate Bar THC
from Avid Abundance
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Dark Chocolate Bar THC
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Drench Pomegranate Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pomegranate Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Incredibles Bay State Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Bay State
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Subdew Tropical Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Subdew Spearmint Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Spearmint mints (20pk)
Strain
$20each
In-store only
12