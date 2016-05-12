214 products
Birthday Special
Valid 12/5/2016 – 12/8/2020
Its your birthday? Come in and get 30% off your entire purchase!
Staff picks
Archive | 1G Rosin | Lemon Peel
from Archive Portland
75.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Peel
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
SDK | Chocolate Chip Cookie
from She Don't Know
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unlisted
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Magic Number | 50MG | Ginger Beer
from Magic Number
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$20.1each
In-store only
REL | Cart | Sour Grapes
from REL
58.27%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
High Desert Pure | Clinical Strength Lotion Ginger Lime
from High Desert Pure
578mg
THC
560mg
CBD
Unlisted
Strain
$76each
In-store only
All Products
Sour Space Candy | Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
0.66%
THC
16.8%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Queen | Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
23.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Queen
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemoncane | Archive/Burnside
from Archive Portland
23.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemoncane
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
26.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
True Triangle | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
24%
THC
0.09%
CBD
True Triangle
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama | Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
28.95%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moose & Lobsta - Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
21.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Moose and Lobsta
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Breath Cookies | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Breath Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Moose Tracks | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Moose Tracks
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chernobyl | Fenario Farms
from Fenario Farms
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien Rift | Fenario Farms
from Fenario Farms
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rift
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Power | Arise Farms
from Arise Farms
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grapehead I Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Head
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Temple | Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
28.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Temple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Fire Cookies | The Plant
from The Plant
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Fire Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cheshire Kush | Gold Label Cannabis
from Gold Label Cannabis
14.66%
THC
1.05%
CBD
Cheshire Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies | Northwest OG
from Northwest OG
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Ticket | Northwest OG
from Northwest OG
20.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91 x Agent Orange | Northwest OG
from Northwest Og
20.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91 x Agent Orange
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Plant | GMO Cookies
from The Plant
27.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBDiesel | Wisely
from Wisely Organics
7%
THC
8.4%
CBD
CBDiesel
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Artifact | 1G Shatter | Pie Dub
from Artifact Extracts
62.62%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Pie Dub
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
CBDIscovery | 1G BHO | Everest OG
from CBDiscovery
57.99%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Everest OG
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from CBDiscovery | 1G BHO | Northern Wre
63.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Archive | 1G Rosin | Lemon Peel
from Archive Portland
74.2%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Lemon Peel
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
Beehive | 1G DIamonds | Beach Wedding
from Beehive Extracts
86.4%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Beehive | 1G Live Resin | Dog Star
from Beehive Extracts
71.25%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Dog Star
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Beehive | 1G Diamonds | Hidden Pastry
from Beehive Extracts
84.65%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Archive | 1G Rosin | Hazmat OG
from Archive Portland
69.8%
THC
3.44%
CBD
Hazmat OG
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
Archive | 1G Rosin | Black Domina x Hash Plant
from Archive Portland
69.2%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Black Domina x Hash Plant
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
Archive | 1G Rosin | Kings Stash
from Archive Portland
72.5%
THC
0.65%
CBD
Kings Stash
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
Artifact | 1G Live Resin | Platinum GSC
from Artifact Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Beehive | 1G Batter | Sun Dog
from Beehive Extracts
71.15%
THC
0.77%
CBD
Sun Dog
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Beehive | 1G Batter | Lemon Pastry
from Beehive Extracts
68.15%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Lemon Pastry
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery | 1G Live Resin | Dante's Phyre
from CBDiscovery
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
123456